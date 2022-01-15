Go evergreen with your planting scheme

These silent shrubs provide year-round structure for the garden, and there are many beautiful varieties to choose from

Evergreen shrubs often create the bones of a successful garden design. They purr along quietly in the background, providing a backdrop to the changing seasons of colourful bulbs, flowering shrubs, trees and herbaceous plants. When other plants go into winter hibernation, we start to notice their role and appreciate them a bit more for their presence and the definition and structure they provide throughout the year, but especially right now.