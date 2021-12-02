Hanukkah and Israeli food in Belfast: Enjoying culinary comforts which can be hard to find

Orders are coming in thick and fast for Reut Levitas’s traditional holiday food, writes Olivia Fletcher

Hummus is not a dip, it’s a meal,” is Reut Levitas’s motto. And no, she’s not joking. In the Israeli chef’s home in east Belfast, the chickpea-based dish is more than just a spread that people in Northern Ireland have come to know and love. The proper way to serve it is in its own right with pita — Reut’s favourite thing to cook — or falafel.