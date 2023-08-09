Have a left-handed child? Expert advice on how to help make day-to-day easier for them

Ahead of International Lefthanders Day, two industry experts share their advice for parents to support their kids.

Mark Stewart — Left ‘n Write

Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart, Director of Left ‘n Write is passionate about helping left-handers to excel.

The Worcester-based online retail business stocks a variety of left-handed products, including stationery, writing guides and books, with a focus on helping children improve their handwriting.

Ran by husband and wife team, Mark and Heather Stewart, the couple co-wrote the Left Hand Writing Skills set of three handwriting practice books, and the So You Think They’re Left-Handed? book, designed to confirm the laterality of children aged between two and four.

“I have been running Left ‘n Write for the past 28 and a half years,” Mark says.

“Interestingly my wife and I and my eldest son are all right-handed, but our youngest son is completely left-sided, so he is left-eyed, left-footed. When he was about four years old, we were looking for a pair of scissors for him and we couldn’t find any in Worcester. I was looking for new employment at the time and I phoned a shop in London called Anything Left-Handed and probably within about six to eight weeks, we had opened a branch in Worcester.”

Read more A helping hand: Where you can get a free school uniform in NI

Mark and Heather’s business evolved and changed over the years, but their desire to support their son sparked a life-long interest in helping other left-handed people.

“My wife used to teach primary school children in London and she had no particular training on helping left-handed students,” Mark says.

“In the past the likes of my father-in-law, who's no longer with us unfortunately, he was left-handed, but forced to write right-handed. And I think the education system went from being repressive for left-handers to being passive. And what I've been trying to do is make it active for left-handers because there are a lot of very simple things you can do that can make a real difference.”

Mark’s online course, Left Handed Children — A Guide For Teachers and Parents retails for £45-£55 and is designed to help participants understand the key struggles a child may encounter and equip them with the necessary skills to flourish.

“The actual physical activity of handwriting can be a real issue for left-handers because as a right-hander, we're going away from the writing all the time, we're always pulling the pen away from us,” Mark explains.

“The left-hander is coming from behind it. So, unless you adapt the technique, the child can end up going over what they're writing and if they're using a pen or whiteboard, they'll cover it up and smudge it and get messy hands.

“You will have seen, certainly in the old days — and there are some amazing grips around even now — that some left-handers actually hook over the top. So, they curve the wrist and come down from over the top of the writing, rather than going underneath it.

“The other thing that tends to happen is that teachers and parents look at what is written, but they don't look at how it's written, and the how is absolutely critical for a left-hander and every component of this needs to be in place. So how you hold the pen or pencil, where you have it in the hand, how you have the paper and how you have the wrist; you need all those four components in place.

“Once you've got them, your hand should be going underneath the writing. You can see what you're doing. There's no smudging. There's no contortion to the wrist. You get fair marks for well-presented work.”

Mark is busy working on a training video that will be released in September to coincide with the new school year, which will be available to purchase at www.leftshoponline.co.uk. For more information on LEFT ‘n Write, see @Leftnwrite on Facebook.

Read more Top tips on how to challenge kids to play their way through the summer holidays

Ian Lowden — Anything Left-Handed

“A small investment will make a big difference.”

The original Anything Left Handed shop

Ian Lowden is the CEO of Anything Left-Handed, a business that specialises in left-handed products. Starting out in the 60s as a store in London, it’s now an online shop based in Berkshire.

“The feedback I get as a wholesaler from my customers is that so many children get frustrated because they can't write without smudging or cut straight or things like that because they haven’t been taught properly or they don’t have the correct resources,” Ian says.

“What happens is that affects their mental health. It affects their schoolwork, and their self-confidence just drops like a stone. They are bored at school, ‘I can’t do it’.

“So, get the correct tools and training in place and then the life chances, the confidence and everything else, are improved dramatically.”

Read more Co Down author Dara McAnulty shares advice for autistic students who are heading off to uni

Whilst Mark acknowledges we are in a cost-of-living crisis, he says if parents make even a small investment in the correct resources, this will make a big difference for their left-handed child.

“Firstly, invest in at least one of Mark and Heather Stewart’s excellent left-handed writing skills books. If possible, invest in a Stabilo left-handed pencil, so you are encouraging getting the grip right from an early stage. There are several products in the range but they do a Stabilo EASYoriginal pen, and a Stabilo EASYergo which is a pencil. They also do wooden pencils which are carved with a grip, so that they are designed for lefthanders as well. And either a Writewell Mat or Left Write Mat would also be beneficial.

“That's not going to cost much more than 20 quid. I know times are tight but spending that sort of amount to get started would make such a huge difference.

“Also, don't force them to use their right hand and don't allow anyone else in the family, a carer, a teacher, to say anything otherwise despite their beliefs.”

Ian feels initiatives such as Left Handers Day are important in shifting attitudes:

“We want to highlight that left-handedness is natural and left-handers deserve the same opportunities as right-handers. And that starts with supporting lefters to maximize their potential.

“In terms of what we're doing, we have offers on the site for the whole of August, so we're actually then making it left-handers month this year rather than just a day. So, there's product discounts for the whole of August on the site already, and there's an incentive if you want to order on or before Lefthand Day as well.”

To view the product range, see www.anythinglefthanded.co.uk.