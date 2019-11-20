Have a very merry Christmas with these top tips to make your money go further

Tinned products can be saved and you can freeze fresh items and later defrost them on Christmas Eve.

With plenty of presents to buy, hard-pressed householders will be hoping not to spend a fortune on food and drink.

So here are some timely tips to help you save money on the festive food shop this year, thanks to price tracking website, www.alertr.co.uk

1. Chip in: Ask family members or friends to bring a dish to share, as well as their own alcohol if they are partial to a particular tipple.

Otherwise, split the full cost of what you spend among everyone.

2. Stick to your list: It's hard not to go overboard on the treats when it comes to the big Christmas shop, so write a thorough list beforehand and stick to it.

3. Compare food prices across retailers: Using online price tracking websites like www.alertr.co.uk can help you get the best deals.

Alertr allows you to track as many items as you like across more than 250 retailers, and you can do exactly the same for food produce across the UK's biggest supermarkets.

4. Check the cupboards: A lot of people will write a list of things they need without checking their cupboards.

Write your list, then check to see if there are any hidden gems.

5. Avoid unnecessary deals: When walking through shopping aisles, beware of so-called deals.

Deals are only good if they're necessary and don't leave you spending more than you planned.

6. Use discount codes: Most supermarkets have reward cards with points you can accumulate in exchange for vouchers or in-store cashback.

In the coming weeks, build up your points with everyday shopping and petrol purchases, then use vouchers and coupons to keep costs down.

7. Buy own brands: You can save a lot of money by simply buying own brand products. You can get many own brand products for under £1 so you can afford and also spend extra on other things you.

8. Buy in bulk: During weekly shops purchase the non-perishable items for Christmas Day.

Tinned products can be saved and you can freeze fresh items and later defrost them on Christmas Eve.