'Having a disability doesn't stop you doing anything': Fleming Fulton's head boy and girl share their hopes and dreams
As they prepare for the next stage in their education, Fleming Fulton's head boy and girl tell Claire O'Boyle how they've overcome challenges in their lives and reveal what they've been up to during lockdown
Claire O'Boyle
It should be one of the most exciting times of their lives as they look to the future and make their plans, but like so many 18-year-olds across Northern Ireland and around the world, Katie Douglas and Conor Byrne are putting their plans on ice - for now at least.