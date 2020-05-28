'Having a disability doesn't stop you doing anything': Fleming Fulton's head boy and girl share their hopes and dreams

As they prepare for the next stage in their education, Fleming Fulton's head boy and girl tell Claire O'Boyle how they've overcome challenges in their lives and reveal what they've been up to during lockdown

Breaking barriers: Conor Byrne and Katie Douglas have not let cerebral palsy hold them back

Claire O'Boyle Thu 28 May 2020 at 13:48