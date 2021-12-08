Head of NI Children’s Hospice Services Grace Stewart: ‘Losing a child is one of the hardest things a human can face’
Head of NI Children’s Hospice Services Grace Stewart talks to Audrey Watson about helping families make the most of every moment
Audrey Watson
A quote on one of the pages of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice website reads: ‘We firmly believe that each day is about living, not about dying. Even if we know that the process of dying has begun, we still look for opportunities to live life to the full’.