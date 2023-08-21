Heading off to uni this September? Here’s where you can get a cheap pint

With Freshers’ Week soon upon every student ready to experience university life for the first time — and for Northern Ireland young people opting to stay close to home, they’re in luck: the Students’ Union at Queen’s has been ranked as the cheapest in the UK for a pint.

The study conducted by TonerGiant investigated the top 21 universities in the UK to find out which Student Union Bars offer the cheapest draught pint.

Queen’s University Belfast, alongside Durham University and Imperial College London, were ranked joint first as the place to grab the cheapest pint after a day in the library.

Priced at £2.80 for a pint of Carling, a day at Queen’s The Union Bar won’t put too much of a dent in that precious student loan. Meanwhile, for students heading across the water, they may want to go off campus if they’re at Cambridge. Its bar, The Orator, will charge you £5 a pint — the highest cost out of all of the UK’s unis analysed.

Completing the top cheapest are University of Bath (The Plug and Tub) at £3.15 for a pint of Carling, at number seven, followed by University of York’s Courtyard which serves pints of Carling for £3.35 each.

Ranked ninth is the Draper’s Bar and Kitchen (Queen Mary University of London) which charges £3.40 for a pint. Joint 10th are London’s King’s College (Guys Bar) and Mooch Bar, University of Nottingham’s venue which price their Carling at £3.50, as well as Aston University, Birmingham (Aston Lounge), which sells Carling at £3.50.

Rounding out the top 15 cheapest is Locos (Brunel University) at £3.99 for a pint of Carling Extra Cold, while University of Edinburgh (Library Bar) and Freemans at University of Leicester are joint 16th due to selling Tennents and Heineken for £4.10 respectively.

Ranked number 18 is the Members’ Bar at Oxford University which sells pints of Stella Artois for £4.67, while one place higher is University of Manchester’s 532 Bar Kitchen sells a pint of Carling for £4.70. Placed 20 is The Packhorse (Royal Holloway, University of London) with Amstel on sale for £4.85.

Finally, at number 21 is Cambridge University’s The Orator which sells its Freedom Larger at £5.

The student unions were compiled using the top UK 50 universities as ranked by the 2021 QS World Rankings and the price of a draught beer at each university was recorded, as well as public data available online, including menus from the respective universities websites.

Where data was not available online, Student unions were contacted for prices of a draught pint of beer and where there was no response or a response to state that their prices would be changing have been excluded from the rankings.

Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said: “Joining university can be both stressful and exciting for students, with lots of preparations to be made for the term.

“We investigated the cheapest Student Union Bars, which reside in the top 50 universities in the UK, and found that the cheapest pint could be found at Durham University, Imperial College London and Queen’s University Belfast, at just £2.80.”