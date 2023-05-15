Here comes the sun… care

Prices vary when it comes to sun protection, but deals are there to be had

In Sainsbury’s, own brand suncare prices start from £2 up to a maximum of £4.50. There’s also a price lock on many of the products, which will last up until Wednesday of this week at least, ensuring prices will not increase. A particular great purchase is its Sun Protect Kids Coloured Sun Lotion (£4.50) which will allow you to see where it’s been applied. Specially formulated for children, it has the highest UVA five-star rating and protects against UVA and UVB rays.

Asda is offering a 3-for-2 deal on selected toiletries which includes its own brand suncare. Prices start from £1.50 for 50ml of sun lotion (with SPF15) and go as far as £5 for a Glow Shimmer Sun Lotion SPF30. Most of the own brand suncare comes with five-star UVA protection.

While there are no specific deals on Tesco own brand suncare, prices start from £2-£4.50. It’s also offering great value on the size of products available: a 200ml of sun lotion with SPF30 is just £2.80 ensuring there’s no reason not to perfectly ready for those rays. The Tesco products also come with five-star UVA and UVB protection.

Superdrug’s Solait range offers ample options for adults and children with prices starting from £3.49. It also offers a baby sun cream (£4.49) with SPF50+ and five-star UVA protection. If you’re a tanatic, Superdrug offers a limited-edition Tan Accelerator (£8.99), which is part of the brand’s buy one, get the second half price on selected skin and body care.

In terms of Boots’ own brands, there is a half price discount on selected Soltan Once, a saving of £5 for the Age Defence Advanced 8hr Protect Facial Suncare. It also contains hyaluronic acid, the wonder skin ingredient. Additionally, selected Soltan products are £5.50 each. For little travellers, there’s a two for £5 on Soltan Kids Protect And Moisturise, a saving of £2 per deal.

If you’re looking for small but perfectly formed miniature suncreams, then there’s 3-for-2 on travel toiletries, a saving of around £3.50 per trio purchased.

As you’d expect, Boots has multiple offers on other brands to ensure you’re adequately prepared for your suncream application.

These include a 3-for-2 offer on La Roche-Posay meaning you can pick up SPF and some savvy skincare at the same time. There’s also a saving of 20% on selected P20, which includes sun cream for kids and a nifty SPF50+.

Selected Vichy suncare too is also discounted, a hefty 25%, allowing consumers to pick up the Mattifying Face Dry Touch Sun Cream for £13.50 instead of £18 and its Soleil Bronzing Sun Protection Water SPF30 for £14.62 rather than £19.50.

Garnier Ambre Solaire has an offer of £7 and £8 on selected items. This includes the Invisible Protect Mist Spray which is now half price, normally retailing at £14 and the Kids Classic Trigger Spray Sun Cream saving you £3 (normal retail price £11).

Piz Buin, for many the go-to brand for suncare, has a £6.50 offer, saving £1.50 per bottle purchased.