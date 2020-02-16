Heroes of the High Street: From haulage firm to supermarket, the evolution of Co Armagh's McAnerneys

In the latest in our exciting new series we meet the family behind award-winning Armagh supermarket, McAnerneys

Set up with money brought home from America in the 1930s, McAnerneys in Armagh has changed dramatically over the years from a haulage business to award winning food store and off-licence. Aidan McAnerney, managing director, talks about his grandfather Arthur's dream and the legacy left behind by his father Vincent.

Q. Tell me about the history of McAnerneys.

A. We are a supermarket, off-licence and petrol station. The McAnerney Brothers have been here since the 1930s. My grandfather Arthur started on this site in the haulage business. He had gone to America for a few years and came back to Ireland in 1930 and started a haulage business with his two brothers.

Founder Arthur (left) with lorry

We have also had a petrol station here since the 1930s.

Unfortunately my grandfather died in 1939, my father was only four at the time. My dad's uncle James and my grandmother carried on the business.

Staff in 1939 with the firm’s fleet

The lorries were nationalised, they had to be handed over because of the war. The government took all the vehicles so the family had to diversify and started a car sales business in the 1940s.

My father left school at 15 years old. He trained as a car mechanic and came into the business at 16 and they continued with the car sales business into the 1950s.

My father then bought over his cousin in 1963 and went back into haulage at the end of the Sixties. He opened a small petrol station and shop at that time, so the petrol station has been here at the site since the 1930s and we continued with the lorry business.

Arthur, May and Vincent (front) with staff

In 1979 he moved the lorries to a different site and redeveloped the shop and that is where the supermarket really started, grew and thrived.

Q. Tell me about business founder Arthur McAnerney.

A. Arthur did reasonably well for himself working in America, because when he came home he was able to purchase the land that the shop is now on and start his lorry business.

He obviously worked very hard but unfortunately he became ill in his early 40s and died within 10 years of returning from America.

It was left to my grandmother May, along with my father's brothers, to keep things going. She was a strong person to raise her two young boys - my dad Vincent and his brother Arthur - and help run a business.

She kept things going for the next 10 years or so until my father was old enough to join the business and try to help out.

Dad retired in 2000 as he was living with a lung illness. He died seven years ago. He still had 13 years of retirement, thank goodness. Dad still loved his food right up until the end, so we always had to make sure we kept on top of all those things.

Q. Tell me about the present generation who are at the helm of McAnerneys.

A. There is myself and my sister Paula who work in the business, and another brother Patrick, who is a chef. We produce a lot of our own meals and food in-store, so Patrick is our catering manager and deals with the fresh food side of things.

Q. How many people do you employ and how many long-serving employees have you got?

A. We employ approximately 100 people across the site. We recently celebrated having 20 members of staff with over 20 years' experience with us. Some of them have retired but we still have six members of staff with more than 30 years' experience with us. We are very fortunate that the staff are very loyal and work hard.

Q. Where do your customers generally come from?

A. With the food, the majority of our customers would be from the local area, from within 10 to 15 miles.

We still get people from far afield for our food. We get customers coming from Dublin to shop with us.

We have a great off-licence and a fantastic cheese selection and it draws people from everywhere.

Q. How has your stock changed over the years?

A. Our stock has changed drastically since Arthur's day. I don't think there were supermarkets in his day. Even in the last 40 years, things have changed so much. People's eating habits have totally changed.

The weekly shop has now gone and people like to shop more regularly. Value has become a very big factor nowadays, as has convenience, people like things that are handy for them.

We are part of a buying group, they were recently taken over by the Co-op, so we have access to a lot more top quality own brand products which are definitely a big change for us as well.

We have kept up with the times by having our finger on the pulse. Between myself and my sister Paula we try to keep abreast of all the trends. We like to tap into what people are liking and making. And obviously with all the cooking programmes on television these days, people are really interested in food.

My father always had a great love for good food. Right from the start he had a great selection of unusual and exotic products and we have tried to keep that going.

Q. Do you think your grandfather Arthur would be proud of the business?

A. We are almost at our 100th anniversary in business. I think Arthur would be very proud.

I think he would be surprised at what the business has developed into and the changes that there have been over the years. But I think he would be very proud to see the thriving business that is on the site now.

Q. And what does the future hold for McAnerneys?

A With the help of the Co-op hopefully we have a bright future serving local customers with all their changing needs.

Nowadays people are changing how they eat. Healthy eating has become a big thing. We have had a very successful butchery for many years but you find that people are looking at alternatives these days, so you just have to meet the customers' needs.

I think we have survived for all these years because of my father. He was very forward-thinking at the time.

We started producing meals like lasagne back in the 1980s when it was still considered unusual. We are still making them to the same recipe that my mum Catherine gave him and they still sell very well.

I think being ahead of our time, and meeting customers' needs, has stood to us. We have won best store, best deli, best butchery, best off-licence for the province. We try to give as top quality a service as we can and we don't rest on our laurels.

We have a facelift planned for this year to keep on top of things for the next generation.

We are going to rejig the store and look at the food-to-go options. Ready meals and things are what the customers are looking for. They want convenience, lift and go and even eat on the spot options.

Q. Who do you draw inspiration from in business?

A. I get most of my inspiration from my father Vincent. He worked from the age of 15 years old.

He left school and went into the business, without his father being there. He worked hard and worked at a number of businesses and was successful in a number of them.

If things didn't work out he always moved on to the next thing. He was very resilient. Like a lot of entrepreneurs he didn't give up whenever things didn't go well, he just moved on to the next thing. He never gave up.

Aidan’s mum and dad, Catherine and Vincent

When it became difficult with car sales, which is what he initially started off in back in the 1950s, he moved back into the lorries and the haulage business like his father.

And that did well for him throughout the 1970s. But with the oil crisis at the end of the 1970s things became very difficult in that too, he had already started developing the shop at that stage and moved into the supermarket business. And he made the most of that in his later years.

The business survived World War Two and the Troubles. We thankfully weren't too badly impacted by the Troubles. We had a few scares along the way but we were very fortunate to have escaped any damage in explosions and the like.

Ninety years is a long time in history and we have lived through it all. And I think that is down to my father's entrepreneurial skills. He worked hard and made a success of his business.

Q. How do you guarantee good performance from staff?

A. We have a really good manager in the shop, Fergal Ward. Between Fergal and myself we monitor the performance of the staff.

Over the past few years, with the whole economic situation, Fergal has ensured that the productivity of the staff has improved substantially. Working with him, we have managed to keep on top of staff motivation and productivity.

Quickfire questions...

Tea or coffee? Tea.

Online store or bricks and mortar store? Bricks and mortar.

Netflix or BBC? BBC.

Christmas or Easter? Christmas would be big for us, especially on the drink side of things.

Retail hero/heroine? My father Vincent and Fergal Quinn, who ran Superquinn in the south. I remember visiting him in store and he was always very helpful with other retailers, telling us what worked for him. He had a great business.

Favourite type of shop? Food hall.

Favourite film? Blade Runner.

Favourite book? I'm not really a reader.

Favourite band/singer? Nina Simone.

Best piece of advice? Always agree with your wife.