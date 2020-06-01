Home alone with our army of kids... how big Northern Ireland families are coping with life in lockdown
Homeschooling, keeping the children entertained and even working from home is challenging for any parent but what if you have an exceptionally large family? Leona O'Neill talks to three parents who are doing a very impressive balancing act
Dana Stockman (38) lives in Rasharkin in Co Antrim with her husband Darren (38), a butcher, and their 10 children - Joshua (16), Elena (13), Kyra (12), Darren (10), Kayla (9), PJ (7), Kacey (5), Fionn (3), Kayden (2) and Daithi who is three months.