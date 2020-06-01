Home alone with our army of kids... how big Northern Ireland families are coping with life in lockdown

Homeschooling, keeping the children entertained and even working from home is challenging for any parent but what if you have an exceptionally large family? Leona O'Neill talks to three parents who are doing a very impressive balancing act

Busy home: Dana Stockman, husband Darren and their 10 children

Mon 1 Jun 2020 at 13:54