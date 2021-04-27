How a band of Uberheroes is helping young people discover they aren't alone
A team of superheroes has raced to the rescue of children struggling with lockdown to help deal with mental health issues. Linda Stewart finds out how the Uberheroes and a local National Lottery-funded charity are helping kids cope with turbulent times
Linda Stewart
Nadase is a waitress in a cafe - but she also leads a secret double life as a superhero. Nobody realises that she is a skilled martial artist and can deploy her jet-black hair to scale tall buildings and overpower villains.