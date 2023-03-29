How a west Belfast women’s centre is tackling food insecurity

Social supermarket offers long-term solutions to those struggling with cost of living

Some of the fresh produce that's available

Footprints Women’s Centre is a safe space for women who are feeling isolated or are experiencing financial hardship amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The building located in the Colin area of west Belfast is home to Northern Ireland’s first social supermarket, as well as a community kitchen, day care facilities and meeting rooms for women of all ages to come together and get the support they need.

Footprints was one of five places in Northern Ireland chosen to pilot the social supermarket scheme. The programme was introduced in 2017 as a government measure to help people struggling with food costs, and the initiative is expected to be rolled out in other sites later this year as the increase in living costs continues to push more households into food poverty.

The social supermarket aims to replicate an ordinary shopping experience. Unlike food banks, where people are handed out food parcels, social supermarkets charge for groceries at a highly discounted price.

This gives people who are struggling financially the choice and dignity to shop for their own food and pay at the till.

Eileen Wilson, the food services and sustainable living manager at Footprints, says: “The whole set-up of the social supermarket is to reduce the stigma. It is within the women’s centre, and there are a lot of services and a lot of things happening in the centre. That alone reduces the stigma, because women are at the centre for many different reasons.

“The women’s centre is a welcoming place, a very warm centre so women can refer themselves, and sometimes there will be referrals from different organisations or agencies.”

Footprints obtains most of its groceries from the charitable organisation, FareShare. It also receives donations from local businesses and uses fruit and veg that’s grown on its grounds.

One in 14 households here are now living in food insecurity, according to research carried out by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

And while food banks are vital in providing food in emergency situations and in times of crisis, the aim of a social supermarket is to offer longer-term solutions to those struggling with costs.

The social supermarket model promises a more sustainable approach by tackling the issues that are causing the person’s food insecurity, rather than just giving them a parcel.

Ms Wilson explains: “Women become members and they’re able to access the social supermarket for a long-term food support. We can offer six months of support.

“On average, for just £5, they could purchase enough food for 14 meals for their family.

“But there’s also a whole wraparound support, so it’s not just food on its own.”

The centre’s ultimate aim is not just to offer women a short-term fix, but to empower them so they can become self-sufficient in the longer term.

Footprints runs various workshops and training programmes and tries to break down the barriers, such as financial restraints or caring responsibilities, that may have been preventing the women from realising their full potential in the past.

“There are a number of lone families [in the local area], and very often the majority of lone families are headed by women,” adds Ms Wilson.

“There are different barriers for women and childcare is one of the greatest barriers, which is why we have our creche and our family support services.”

Alongside supporting women through financial hardship, Footprints aims to combat loneliness and social isolation within the local area. The centre hosts many clubs and get-togethers for young girls right through to pensioners.

“The ethos within the centre is very much one of self-help, so it’s all about promoting empowerment and leadership, confidence and skills,” she adds.

In operation for 31 years, Footprints works in partnership with businesses such as James Brown & Sons and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which have made significant contributions towards the facilities.

This funding allows it to keep introducing new projects to help those who are struggling.

Groups can apply for grants of between £300 and £1,500 to fund a whole project, or part of a larger scheme where the rest of the funding has already been secured. The first application window opened runs until April 3 with successful applicants set to be informed by May 1. Other rounds of applications will open in July and November this year.

To apply for a grant, or for more details about qualifying criteria, visit www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com.