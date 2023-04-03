How do car clubs work? Here’s all you need to know about joining one in NI

Enterprise Car Club now has vehicles stationed at Belfast’s Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street stations. From left is Wilson Walker from Translink, Adam Coulter of Enterprise and Colin Burns from NI Railways

Car clubs could save you a packet, but they’re not for everyone and may not appeal to people who live outside big cities.

According to research by The Car Expert in November last year, to use car clubs you can pay as little as £3.75 an hour to around £10 (depending on the size of car, time of day) or daily charges of £80 to over £100 a day.

Enterprise Car Club, which is part of US company Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, has seven vehicles in Belfast but isn’t at liberty to say how many members it has.

According to its website, rates for a standard plan for users in Scotland and Northern Ireland start from £6.30 an hour, with a monthly membership fee of £2 or annual membership of £20.

A spokesperson says: “Car club membership provides an alternative to car ownership meaning people only pay for a vehicle when they need it, not when they don’t.”

Of the seven vehicles, two were placed at the city’s Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place railway stations last year.

The spokesperson said that working with Translink is “an example of our commitment to provide integrated transport options”.

"We continue to look for opportunities to further grow the network,” they said.

In total, membership of Enterprise Car Club gives access to around 1,500 low or zero emission vehicles 220 towns, cities and communities throughout the UK.

They are available 24/7 and can be booked and accessed via an app.

More than one in four members of car clubs in the UK say that they joined to save money. And once they’re members, 73% say that being in the club has saved them money.

But the spokesperson said: “Exact savings vary depending on the type of car someone owns, how often and how far they drive it, plus other variable costs such as insurance and maintenance.

"However, Enterprise Car Club has a cost calculator on its website which helps people work out potential savings offered by car club membership against owning a car.”

The business says its number of members in Belfast “is commercially confidential and at present we only have cars in Belfast, but do review opportunities to place cars in other areas as we continue to grow the business”.

Brian Shannon, who’s setting up a car club in south Belfast, uses Go Car Ireland when he’s in the Republic.

“It’s great because instead of driving the full distance from Belfast to Cork, I can get a train most of the way, using a sustainable mode of transport, then pick up a car in Cork and unlock it with my phone and then go about my daily business.”

With his own venture, he hopes to make a community car as accessible to residential communities in Belfast as it is in other major UK cities.

“If you looked at Edinburgh you’d see locations for car clubs dotted all over the city. In a big city like that, you’ll have as many as half a dozen car clubs so that you can even pick up a car on your street.”