How gift from sister of tragic rugby star Nevin Spence comforted NI businesswoman Phyllis Arnold after loss of three sons
Phyllis Arnold had already lost two young boys when a third son, Matthew, died in a motorcycle accident last April. In a new memoir she reveals how Emma Spence, whose two brothers and father died in farm accident, helped her at her lowest ebb.
Gail Walker, Editor at Large
Phyllis Arnold is a mother who has buried three of her four sons. She and husband Hertford have faced unimaginable grief — and somehow always found the will to carry on.