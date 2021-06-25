How gift from sister of tragic rugby star Nevin Spence comforted NI businesswoman Phyllis Arnold after loss of three sons

Phyllis Arnold had already lost two young boys when a third son, Matthew, died in a motorcycle accident last April. In a new memoir she reveals how Emma Spence, whose two brothers and father died in farm accident, helped her at her lowest ebb.

Tragedy: Hertford and Phyllis Arnold with grand-daughter Eve Matty Jean Arnold

Gail Walker, Editor at Large Fri 25 Jun 2021 at 07:00