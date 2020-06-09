How I flew to Portugal, stayed in a hotel and visited a bar, clothes shop and the hairdresser... is this what post-lockdown life will look like in Northern Ireland too?

In a fascinating insight into what's been dubbed 'the new normal', Lindy McDowell describes how businesses and the hospitality industry are fighting to survive... with masks and hand sanitiser

I have seen the post-lockdown future. And it works. In the last few weeks, I've been doing things that a couple of months ago seemed almost impossible. The same sort of things that six months ago were so normal, so commonplace, that it would never, ever even have crossed my mind that one day I'd be writing about how thrilled I am to be able to do them again.