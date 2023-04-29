How King Charles III survived threats posed by nationalism on both sides of the Irish Sea

The monarch has endured security risks since his controversial 1969 investiture

Prince Charles kneels before Queen Elizabeth as she crowns him Prince of Wales at the Investiture at Caernarvon Castle on July 1, 1969 in Wales (Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

For all of the privileges members of the Royal family who have held the title of Prince of Wales have enjoyed down the centuries, it has not come without significant risk. In 1900, Edward, Prince of Wales, son of Queen Victoria and heir, survived an assassination attempt by a Belgian anarchist wielding a firearm.