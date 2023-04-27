How much should we talk about our private life at work?

You spend more time with your work colleagues than your family and you often get to know them well. Does that mean you should talk about your private life at work?

Let’s start with what you shouldn’t talk about at work. Religion, sex and politics, especially politics and religion in Northern Ireland; that will take you down a rabbit hole you won’t recover from. Everyone thinks their choice is the best. I would also add racism, the NHS and the Royal Family to this, subjects everyone seems to have an opinion about, despite not often having the experience or qualifications to do so. Even worse, they saw someone talk about it on Twitter and think it’s gospel without getting a second opinion or looking into it deeply.

Arriving at work late with a hangover, taking private calls that everyone can hear and using inappropriate language on Zoom calls make things worse. Common sense isn’t common practice for some people.

Business Growth: Lessons Learned from Divorce, Dating and Falling In Love by Niraj Kapur

Having spent my life working in offices, as an employee and later as a manager and coach, I get asked a lot about how much you should talk about our private life at work.

It’s important to understand not everyone is the same. If someone is private or an introvert like my daughter, asking a few private questions is out of bounds and they wouldn’t be comfortable discussing their private life.

Extroverts like me are more likely to share personal stories, although not every nuance and every scar is discussed.

Take the time to understand your environment and work colleagues.

So how much is enough?

The Monday morning greeting

“How was your weekend?” is okay to ask. I like to ask “What was the highlight of your weekend?” and just listen. The better questions you ask, the better answers you often get.

The response

If they respond with simply, “It’s good.” While you should respect their boundaries, you can then ask, “What did you get up to?” if you’re interested in knowing more. If they choose not to say more, that is fine. These are easy conversations to have in the work kitchen, coffee machine/water cooler or privately at a work desk. Avoid shouting it across the office. Being the loudest person in the office doesn’t make you the most interesting.

Stressful environment

Tough times make us stronger, or they break us. Despite having a positive working experience for most of my career, I’ve also worked in disorganised start-ups, cold corporations and clueless family-run business. This included three recessions.

People come together in tough times and sharing your struggles, concerns about paying the bills, health of your loved ones, fear of losing your job and not being able to afford childcare, these are all important matters to discuss.

All female environment

Women will share their stories to find common ground and share a lot of their personal life. Men often don’t share as much. I’ve worked with men for years and not known the first thing about them, their family or their lives. Personally, I prefer female environments.

Mental health

Before lockdown, 1 in 5 people had mental health challenges. During lockdown it became 2 in 5 people and since lockdown, 3 in 5 people. Mental health has finally become a normal discussion, and people have a decent understanding of it. Meanwhile, ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, IBS and autism are being diagnosed more often and many people are not equipped to handle these discussions in an office.

The need to discuss

If you feel you can’t discuss a personal matter with your colleagues, open up to your manager. A good manager will take an interest in your personal life. One to one meetings are an ideal place to do this. There are a lot of bad managers out there, so if you have one, talk to HR instead or a trusted work colleague.

Where and when to discuss private matters

Private matters are best talked about over lunch or on a break, preferably in a different room or even better, on a walk away from the office. This is ideal if you’re an introvert or if you are discussing a very sensitive matter.

A final comment

Not every emotion has to be expressed. Sometimes saying nothing is better. Gauge your environment first before deciding what to share.

Niraj Kapur is a LinkedIn trainer, TEDx speaker, and author of the bestseller, Business Growth: Lessons Learned from Divorce, Dating and Falling In Love, available on Amazon