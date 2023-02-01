How Parenting NI is calling for more financial and emotional help for mums and dads

Noel McAdam talks to the charity about the increasing stresses parents are facing

Parenting tends to get a bad press. And it’s not just the famous Philip Larkin line about how “they f*** you up, your mum and dad”. As the poet who once worked in the library at Queen’s University put it: “They fill you with the faults they had, and add some extra just for you.”

But according to Parenting NI, society in general does not recognise or value the contribution that mums and dads make.

It’s the ‘I blame the parents’ syndrome. And that has to change, the charity insists.

Not least because just now, and for the last while, parenting has faced a perfect storm — coming gradually out of the pandemic, with the parent-children fulcrum under threat of change, and straight into a cost-of-living crisis.

Parenting NI launched a survey last autumn in which more than 660 parents participated.

It revealed that 70% of those questioned were more worried than hopeful about the future.

Their three main concerns were, in order of priority, money, mental health and technology.

The charity’s chief executive, Charlene Brooks, says: “There is no doubt that parents are feeling anxious about their family life due to the rising cost of living.

“This on the back of an already very turbulent number of years as parents navigated the challenges that the pandemic presented.

“It is extremely concerning that parents are now most concerned about providing the basics of food and heat, which will inevitably impact their ability to provide adequately for their families.”

Cost of living

Parenting NI says a “staggering” 69% of mums and dads have said their financial situation has deteriorated in the last six months, with 99% worried about the impact of the rising cost of living on their family life.

Almost a quarter (22%) of parents said their current financial situation was either very poor or poor and that was before the onslaught of increasing energy bills in the last few months.

Two thirds (66%) felt that money was one of their biggest challenges and the same amount said food prices was also a top concern followed by heating their homes. But could it be that a large cohort of parents here are just not very good at managing money when compared to their UK counterparts?

“There is unfortunately no research to compare the money management skills of parents between the nations,” Ms Brooks says.

“We do know that in Northern Ireland wages are lower and people have less disposable income than other places, therefore parents and families are arguably more exposed to the rising cost of living.”

According to the Asda Income Tracker, the average household discretionary income in Northern Ireland is less than £100 per week, compared to the UK average of £209 per week.

The Income Tracker for Northern Ireland saw an annual contraction of almost 29%.

“Furthermore, Northern Ireland is particularly exposed to energy price rises as the Ofgem energy price gap does not apply,” Ms Brooks adds.

The Family Resources Survey carried out by UK government in 2020/21 also showed that 13% of families here have no savings.

She says: “It would be safe to assume that this has increased because of the rising cost of living.”

Undoubtedly, there is something of a vicious circle at work, with concerns over financial plight increasing the pressure on mental health and emotional wellbeing, which in turn is thwarting parents in managing household budgets.

Parenting NI’s senior policy and research officer Conal Baxter says: “What we have found and it is evident through both our survey and calls to our support line is that financial pressures increase stress and anxiety and make other issues worse.

“Other family issues such as separation and a child’s behaviour still exist, but stressing about the basics affects a parent’s ability to deal with the other problems as well.”

Mental health

Many of those surveyed who said they felt more fearful than hopeful about the future also revealed “that they feel they won’t be able to satisfactorily provide for their children”, Parenting NI’s analysis and evaluation of their own study concludes.

And almost a fifth of all parents reported a low level of emotional and mental health.

This is linked to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Parenting NI can see that the stress of the rising cost of living is exacerbating other issues that parents and families were experiencing, such as an increase in concerns about their own and their child/young person’s mental health,” the analysis said.

But if mums and dads have the mental health of their children more on their radar than previous generations, what about the state of their own mental wellbeing?

Ms Brooks says: “In the Parenting NI studies, we asked questions about parents’ own mental health and that of their children and young people.

“A large body of evidence suggests that parents need to protect their own wellbeing and have good mental health in order to be able to parent to the best of their ability and support their children’s wellbeing.

“A fifth of parents in the study reported low levels of emotional and mental health, but there were also a significant number of parents who only considered their own mental health and wellbeing to be okay or average.”

But is there still a stigma attached?

Mr Baxter says: “There is undoubtedly still a stigma for parents accessing support, however Parenting NI believe parents should always access support when they need it.

“All parents can require help no matter their circumstances. We work hard to break this stigma and run positive campaigns to encourage parents to seek help at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Ms Brooks adds: “Parents are undoubtedly becoming more aware of the importance of mental health and the adverse impacts of poor mental health on children and young people.

“They have consistently told us in our surveys that this is a concern to them, however they don’t know where to go to access support.”

A 2021 survey showed that 47% of parents said they had been concerned about their child’s mental health over the previous six months and 87% reporting that they felt they did not get enough support.

Parenting NI says it is available to help parents “through a wide range of supports and services” and can direct parents to specialised services where needed.

Technology

Almost half in the survey (48%) mentioned that technology as was one of their main concerns.

Parenting NI has produced a number of guides available for parents that are available on the likes of Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

They work with organisations like the Safeguarding Board to help promote online safety.

“Technology moves so quickly that it can be difficult for parents to keep up with what their children are accessing,” says Ms Brooks.

Does it lead to communication problems between parents and their offspring?

“It is important that parents keep talking to their children about online safety and technology and explore these apps together to agree boundaries.

“This communication is important particularly when teenagers are involved,” she says.

“Parenting NI also encourages parents to focus on communication with their children rather than all the specific controls and apps.

“If the relationship between a child and parent is good then the young person is likely to be more open and honest about their online experiences and talk to their parents if there is something they are worried about.”

Mr Baxter explains that Parenting NI has an evidence-based programme available for parents of teenagers to help them focus on their relationship, manage conflict and improve communication.

“It also helps parents understand the importance of sleep in teenagers, and how important it is for young people to have access to the online world, but how they can introduce and negotiate rules and boundaries to keep them safe online,” he says.​

Social media

Parenting NI says social media has become a major concern for parents over the last number of years, and with an increasing number of apps available, mums and dads now need to have knowledge to ensure they can help keep their children safe.

Mr Baxter explains: “It is important that parents have conversations with their children about online safety and the use of apps, and there are many resources available to them from voluntary and statutory agencies including ourselves.”

I wondered whether parents cite concerns about the costs of supplying and maintaining phones for their children and whether the charity has a view on the best age for allowing kids to have them.

Many schools now require children to have devices to do their schoolwork, and Parenting NI says when parents are struggling for money, the cost of devices brings extra stress.

Ms Brooks says: “There is no definite right or wrong age to give a child a phone and it can very much depend on individual circumstances.

“If a child lives in a rural area and needs to have a phone to arrange collection after a sport or activity, it may be different than for another family,

“Equally, children all mature slightly differently and one 10 year old may have a better awareness of how to keep themselves safe and the risks online than another.”

She says generally most children will have a phone by the time they move into secondary school, enabling them to have a greater independence which is also an important stage in their development.

Parents are also becoming more tech savvy.

Mr Baxter adds: “Parents are getting better at using technology as it has been available for longer and they are more familiar with it.

“However, technology is always evolving and it can be difficult for parents to keep up with the latest apps and trends that their children are interested in and have access to.”

The role of parents

In what almost amounts to a mission statement, Ms Brooks says: “Parenting NI believes that there has never been a more important time, following the Covid-19 restrictions and now the rising cost of living, to reflect on the importance of parenting in our society.

“We are calling for action now — for targeted and universal financial and emotional help to support parents and families through what is undoubtedly going to be a turbulent winter.”

But a concern is that many of the support services are targeting children, rather than their parents. “Parents and families are the cornerstone of successful communities and societies, but little recognition is given to the significant role they play,” Ms Brooks argues.

“Many support services are targeted at children and do not take into account the importance of supporting parents.”

She and Mr Baxter both say the evidence suggests that early interventions that are given to parents will be more effective and produce better outcomes.

“Not just for the child, but also for everyone in the whole family unit,” she adds.

For more information on Parenting NI, call 0808 8010 722 or see www.parentingni.org