How respite trips to USA opened up eyes of NI’s Troubles kids to a whole new world
As a new play acknowledges the value of cross-community initiatives that brought children to the United States, Áine Toner speaks to those who had the trip of a lifetime
In Northern Ireland, cross-community initiatives — the chance to bring ‘themuns and us’uns’ together — are nothing new. For many children and teens, travelling to the United States for a summer filled with experiencing different cultures and backgrounds was the norm, even if you lived mere miles away from the people with whom you travelled.