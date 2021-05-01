How to resist the urge to spend, spend, spend

With shops reopening, it's easy to get excited. Plan to keep finances in check, writes Audrey Watson

Although the pandemic has proved financially difficult for many, there are others who have been able to save and develop good spending habits during lockdown.

In fact, 20% of people in the UK have used lockdown as an opportunity to improve their financial situation, according to a new Mental Health Report by digital financial coaching app, Claro, created in partnership with Mental Health UK.

However, the temptation that comes with the re-opening of non-essential retail, bars and restaurants, and leisure facilities could mean that our finances take a big hit.

To help those who are hoping to maintain good money habits as restrictions ease, Stacey Lowman, Financial Coach at Claro, has five useful tips:

1. Adjust savings goals

Think realistically about how much more money you are likely to spend as a result of lockdown restrictions easing and set a savings goal. For example, if during lockdown you've been able to put 20% of your income into a savings account, then perhaps 10% is a more appropriate amount to aim for now.

2. Stagger expenses

After months of DIY beauty treatments, you may want to splurge on a trip to the hairdressers. However, to avoid creating a sudden hole in your wallet, stagger these expenses over the upcoming months. Establish what treatments or luxuries you need, the most and prioritise these first.

3. Make compromises with friends

From picnics to hikes, many of us have embraced alternative and more affordable ways to socialise. Many of us will want to return to old social habits, but have a chat with friends about the lockdown activities you want to continue. Making compromises with friends could help you save significant amounts of money.

4. Tweak existing spending habits

Over the past year, many of us have been spending money in ways we typically wouldn't have before - ie an increase in takeaways and online shopping orders. Although these outgoings may have been sustainable during lockdown, it's now a good time to evaluate current spending habits and see what you can cut back on.

5. The wellbeing impact of your finances

Take into account your wellbeing and how this has been affected by your finances over the past year. If you have been able to grow your savings, reflect on the impact that has had on your mental wellbeing. By measuring your spending habits this way, you will be in a better position to make considered financial decisions and develop a smart money mindset.