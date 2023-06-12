How to save money on nappies without sacrificing quality

When it comes to nappy behaviour, there are discounts and deals to be found, writes Aine Toner

Across the board, prices don’t vary as much as we had expected – though it is worth checking out deals and discounts from stores that we do not mention. We’ve gone to the largest supermarkets, plus Boots, but we found discounts on nappies and baby essentials on B&M, Home Bargains and Savers websites.

Boots currently has a deal of 2 for £15 on selected Pampers – a saving of £9 if you’re buying two packs of nappies. It’s some saving considering, well, the volume needed.

Nappy price watch

It’s worth noting that certain packs of Pampers are subject to discount, if you’re a Tesco Clubcard owner. That can be a saving of £4.50 per pack if you flash your Clubcard – with the offer valid until July 11. Tesco also has an offer any two for £20 on selected Pampers Baby Dry or Active Fit nappies – that’s a saving of £8, with nappies retailing of between 19p and 33p each. Again, this offer is valid until July 11.

For some nappies, Sainsbury’s has a price lock, meaning the price will not change for a number of weeks – and occasionally the price may go down. These are subject to availability and on our search, included jumbo packs of Pampers in sizes 7 and 8.

In Asda, some of its Little Angels range is price locked while it also has a deal on Pampers nappies with 2 for £21. This could result in a saving of up to £7 for two bundles.

In recent year, supermarkets have launched their own branded nappies – and it’s here where you’ll find bargains compared to the branded options.

Even in something as ordinary as nappy bags, there’s a slight difference in price and quite a bit of difference in terms of quantity. Tesco essentials comes up trumps with 300 for just 60p – essential in name and nature, clearly. The supermarket also offers 150 fragranced bags in its Fred & Flo brand for 95p.

Fragranced bags are on offer in Boots, with 150 for 85p. Remember that if you are a Boots Advantage card holder, you can save an additional 10% on selected Boots brands. And OK, less than 9p doesn’t sound like much but if you’re using hundreds of nappy bags, doesn’t it all add up?

We also looked at supermarkets’ own brand nappies, and again, there’s not a lot of disparity, though it’s worth noting that you’ll pay more in Boots for fewer nappies – though those selected are valid for the 10% discount.

With nappies comes wipes and again, not a lot of change – but good to see all stores offer the Huggies wipes for £1 and under.