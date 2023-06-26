How to save money with smart gadgets for the kitchen

Combat soaring bills and rising food prices with these cooking and laundry best buys

To say we’re all looking for ways to save money all year round is an understatement — and sometimes it’s the little things that can make the big difference.

“We’re all feeling the pinch right now, but we’ve got lots of ideas to help customers save energy, reduce food waste and use the things they buy for longer,” says Wendy Miranda, consumer expert at Lakeland.

“Helping those hard-earned pennies go so much further, sometimes it’s the little things that can make a big difference,” notes Miranda.

She says customers are using the information from Lakeland’s ‘Spend smart, live well’ campaign to make informed decisions, buying products such as air fryers, Dry:Soon airers and items to aid cooking with the microwave.

Elsewhere, Cira Jones, assistant brand manager at Russell Hobbs, says: “We’ve witnessed a huge spike in demand across the board for more energy-efficient appliances.

“Our small kitchen appliances, multi-cookers and air fryers have been consistently selling out, which is almost certainly reflective of a consumer shift towards more energy-efficient cooking methods during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, without compromising on flavour,” suggests Jones.

Here’s what’s hot and selling super fast…

Russell Hobbs Good To Go Multi-Cooker

Good To Go Multi-Cooker, £79, Russell Hobbs

It’s a win-win with this super-versatile kitchen kit. There are eight functions to inspire a fusion of global recipes, with options to sear, roast, sous vide, slow cook, steam, rice, boil and keep warm. Better still, when everything’s cooked to perfection, the cast aluminium housing pot can be brought straight to the table. Genius.

Zwilling Enfinigy Glass Kettle Black

Enfinigy Glass Kettle in Black, £149, Zwilling

The humble kettle may be one of the smallest kitchen appliances, but it’s an energy eater. Typically, an electric kettle consumes between two and three kilowatts (kW) — and the higher the kW, the bigger the bill. Zwilling’s stylish eco glass design outputs 1.5kW and features 10 programme settings, along with six temperature levels. As it includes handy markers, you only boil the exact amount of water you need, while the keep-warm function means water stays at the same temperature for 30 minutes without needing to re-boil. What’s not to love?

Lakeland Microwave Cookware

Lakeland Microwave Cookware, from £4.99

Whether you’re heating up a mug of soup or steaming veggies, rice, chicken or fish, this microwave cookware range in racing red is bright and beautiful. And another great alternative to firing up the oven.

Russell Hobbs 5kW Ceramic Black Portable Upright Fan Heater

Ceramic Black Portable Upright Fan Heater, £34.99, Russell Hobbs

Cute and compact, this energy-efficient ceramic fan heater can be carried from room to room, so no need to heat the whole house. Lightweight, with built-in adjustable thermostat and two heat settings, it’s suitable for a standard-sized room, up to 15m².

Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater in White, £99.99, Duux

Available in stylish winter white or piano black, this Threesixty is the supercar of personalised heating, showcasing power and efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, smart app compatibility, adjustable temperature and ventilation settings, it’s said to have the capacity to heat a room of 30m² twice as fast as conventional heaters.

Dry:Soon Drying Pod, £99.99, and Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer, £129.99, Lakeland

Designed to hold up to 12 items on hangers, this prized pod flows hot air around your clothes and is cited as costing 34p per hour. Meanwhile, the three-tier airer holds up to 15kg of washing, costs 7p an hour and can be neatly folded away.