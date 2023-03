How we're making Thanksgiving special in Northern Ireland

Today, people in the US celebrate the iconic holiday which dates back to the arrival of the Pilgrims from England in the 1600s. Claire O'Boyle asks three Americans living here how they're marking the day

Celebration: main, Maggie Burnside with husband Peter (both at right of photo), their daughter Penelope (centre) and other relatives and friends at their first Thanksgiving in Northern Ireland in 2014

Claire O'Boyle Thu 26 Nov 2020 at 07:45