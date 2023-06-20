‘How’s your vagina? At 55, mine has its own medicine cabinet’
It is essential to look after our bodies throughout life, so here’s your expert guide on how to maintain your lady bits from puberty through menopause and beyond
How’s your vagina? Like everything else, you probably don’t think about it too much when it’s functioning normally. And then midlife arrives, our oestrogen leaves the building, and vaginal health becomes something we need to deal with — even as the general medical profession generally remains clueless.