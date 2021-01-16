'Humility, respect and integrity': Norman Houston, former head of the NI Bureau in Washington DC, remembered
Stephen Douds remembers his friend Norman Houston, the former head of the NI Bureau in Washington, DC who died this week
When a friend dies, it is often the small things one misses; the details rather than the big picture. In the days since Norman Houston died, many people, often those in public life whose work brought them into close contact with him in Washington, DC, have rightly paid tribute and expressed sympathy online.