Hunger-striker Mickey Devine's daughter: 'I'm very proud of him, but I feel that he died for nothing'
Political Editor Suzanne Breen talks to the daughter of hunger-striker Mickey Devine about the secret British deal that could have saved his life 40 years ago
She was only five years old, but Louise Devine remembers every detail of her last visit to her father Mickey before he died on hunger-strike. She sat by his bed in the H-Blocks prison hospital with her big brother who was eight.