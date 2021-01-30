'I ask God why are things the way they are, but I'm never angry with him'

Rev Judi McGaffin is Church of Ireland rector of the parishes of Fahan and Buncrana in Co Donegal. She has a son, David (39), a daughter, Jane (35), and a grandson, Riley (19 months).

Q. Can you tell us something about your background?

A. I was born in Portadown to Jim and Pat McGaffin on July 30, 1957 and I have a sister called Lisa. I was educated at Edenderry Primary School and finished my primary education at Strabane Primary. Then, I went as a boarder at Victoria College in Belfast until we moved to Lurgan. I completed my secondary school education at Lurgan College.

I went to Queen's University, Belfast and studied dentistry. I worked as a dentist in Co Armagh until I moved to Strabane, where I went into management. I became director of dental health with the Western Trust and then the Northern Ireland regional lead for the General Dental Services. I took early retirement almost five years ago to concentrate on ministry.

In the intervening years, I married and had two children - David, now almost 40 and living and working in Scotland, and Jane (35), living and working in Melbourne. She has one son - Riley, aged two in May. I was divorced in 1990 and remarried in 2005. I was ordained deacon in 2009 and priest in 2010. I did my training in Holy Trinity Dunfanaghy and I was later a non-stipendiary curate in St James Donemana before taking up my current post.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. My father was a church organist and my mother a faithful Christian. I was taken to church from when I was baptised and there was also a lot of biblical teaching by my parents and my maternal grandmother at home. So, I have always felt that faith is an integral part of my life that has developed - as I have - with a lot of guidance from others. Faith is a vital part of my everyday life and without it I'm not sure how I would live fully.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis, or a gnawing doubt, about your faith?

A. I had a crisis of faith when I was in my late teens/early 20s and I turned my back on faith and towards "life as a student in all its fullness". I don't have gnawing doubts, but I do have doubts - as someone once said, the opposite of faith is certainty. It is hard as a flawed human not to have doubts as we live in a very broken world.

Q. Have you ever been angry with God? And, if so, why?

A. I have very often been angry with others and with myself, so I know what anger is. I often ask God why some things are the way they are, but I wouldn't say I have ever been angry with him.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. Not ashamed, but disappointed, particularly in the response of my denomination to how people with disability are included in the Church and their failure to publish a sizeable report a number of years ago on what was then a big issue: physical access. Access is still an issue and it's much wider than physical access and the Church as a body, centrally and locally, still disappoints me in their response.

Q. Are you afraid to die? Or can you look beyond death?

A. I am often concerned about the act of death itself, what it will be like and how I will cope with it. I'm not afraid of death. I believe that this is not the end, but there is life beyond death - hopefully, in closer relationship with God - and beyond the brokenness that we now experience.

Q. Are you afraid of hell?

A. Yes. I can't be certain that God won't judge me as a candidate for hell.

Q. Do you believe in a resurrection?

A. Yes. My father and I often had conversations about what it would be like and, honestly, although I have faith that it will be wonderful, I have no idea what it will be like; but I believe that one day I will find out.

Q. Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

A. Most definitely - and I do. I am part of a multi-denominational group in Buncrana, which also works with other faiths and none on a number of levels. It is a wonderful opportunity to learn and develop and challenge myself.

Q. Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. If mission is to "make disciples", then I think that some are, but all aren't. Every day, we need to go back to basics and ask that fundamental question of everyone and everything that we do, either strategically, as the Church institution, or individually as God's missionaries.

Q. Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

A. That is very complex. It's different things for different people - maybe irrelevance to their lives, historical power abuse, disillusionment, "judgmental clubs" and many other issues that we, as Churches, need to hear, listen to and respond to in a non-defensive way.

Q. Has religion helped, or hindered, the people of Northern Ireland?

A. Faith has helped - denominations have hindered.

Q. What is your favourite book, film and music, and why?

A. Book: The Surgeon of Crowthorne by Simon Winchester. Film: Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns - the first film I saw with my parents in a picture house in Portadown. Music: any church/choral music, but especially any performance of the Nunc Dimittis to an Anglican chant.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. In any church (the older the better) - they are very special places for me.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. "She died having been all used up"

Q. Finally, have you any major regrets?

A. Yes - they aren't many, but there are one or two very deep ones that I have asked for forgiveness for and every day I try not to repeat. I also regret not listening to my father when he tried to help me to play and practice a musical instrument.