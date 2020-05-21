I did it for the craic, says priest who played The Sash at Mass and put a smile on many a face amid pandemic
Fermanagh's Canon Jimmy McPhillips has made headlines with his attempt to cheer up parishioners. But he tells Ivan little that he never expected it to be such internet smash
By Ivan little
The Fermanagh priest who has become an internet sensation after he played The Sash at his Sunday morning Mass has broken his silence to say that he did it for "the craic" and that his choice of music was no clerical error.