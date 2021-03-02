'I felt I had to try and help in some way, even from afar': NI yoga teacher Rebecca Quinn on moving to Australia and starting her own business

When Tyrone-born Rebecca Quinn left home with her husband in 2019 to explore a new life in Australia, she set up her own yoga business. Linda Stewart finds out how the teacher is now delivering a lifeline to locked-down kids and former pupils back home

Big change: Rebecca Quinn has been teaching yoga in Australia since she moved there in 2019

Linda Stewart

Watching from the other side of the world, Rebecca Quinn was horrified at what was unfolding in Northern Ireland.