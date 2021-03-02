'I felt I had to try and help in some way, even from afar': NI yoga teacher Rebecca Quinn on moving to Australia and starting her own business
When Tyrone-born Rebecca Quinn left home with her husband in 2019 to explore a new life in Australia, she set up her own yoga business. Linda Stewart finds out how the teacher is now delivering a lifeline to locked-down kids and former pupils back home
Linda Stewart
Watching from the other side of the world, Rebecca Quinn was horrified at what was unfolding in Northern Ireland.