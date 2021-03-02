'I felt I had to try and help in some way, even from afar': NI yoga teacher Rebecca Quinn on moving to Australia and starting her own business

When Tyrone-born Rebecca Quinn left home with her husband in 2019 to explore a new life in Australia, she set up her own yoga business. Linda Stewart finds out how the teacher is now delivering a lifeline to locked-down kids and former pupils back home

Big change: Rebecca Quinn has been teaching yoga in Australia since she moved there in 2019

Linda Stewart Tue 2 Mar 2021 at 08:46