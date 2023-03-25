“I have been a humanist for years, I just didn’t know that was the name for it.

Amanda Ferguson spoke to three humanists from Northern Ireland including former model Laura Lacole and comedian Tim McGarry

It has been a taboo in Northern Ireland to say out loud that you don’t believe in a god but increasingly people are identifying as not belonging to any religion.

The Census 2021 results, released late last year, indicated the non-religious accounted for 17.4%, the second largest group in terms of faith or belief positions in Northern Ireland – an increase from 10.1% in 2011.

Boyd Sleator (44) from north Belfast is a co-ordinator for NI Humanists, a section of Humanists UK, which also works with the Humanist Association of Ireland, to further the humanist cause through a wide range of campaigning and community services.

“I have fallen into a dream job that I didn’t know existed. I am so passionate about it,” he says.

“The best way of going about making change is thinking critically, and evidence-based policy.

“Very humanist ideas and narratives run through everything you do.

“For me it has always been about fairness and equality. Even as a kid it always bothered me when things weren’t fair.”

So, what exactly is a humanist? It is someone who:

trusts science when it comes to understanding how the universe works, and rejects the idea of the supernatural;

makes ethical decisions based on reason, empathy and a concern for human beings and other sentient animals;

believes that in the absence of an afterlife and any discernible purpose to the universe, human beings can act to give their own lives meaning by seeking happiness in this life and helping others to do the same.

Boyd, colleagues, and NI Humanist volunteers and members campaign for equal treatment of the non-religious and for ethical, evidence-based policies across a range of equalities, human rights, and secularist issues.

“We still have massive issues around religious division and inequality, and the challenges of getting your voice heard if you are not unionist or nationalist, or Catholic or Protestant.”

He is also part of the Free the Night charity and campaign group looking at culture and the night time economy across Northern Ireland, and exploring more progressive licensing and legislation.

“It’s all about making Northern Ireland a more progressive country to live in.

“It has so much to offer. We have amazing young people, students, artists, and others but many leave and just don’t come back.”

NI Humanists were part of the successful equal marriage and reproductive rights campaigns.

They are involved in pursuing a single, secular education system, with a plural and objective curriculum, plus inclusive assemblies, and relationship and sex education (RSE).

They are involved in pastoral care in hospitals and prisons, supporting families and workers challenging various elements of the education system, and working toward an overhaul of the current blasphemy laws.

They also provide humanist funerals, naming services, and weddings.

Laura Lacole pictured outside court with her solicitor Ciaran Moynagh (left) and Richy Thompson of Humanist UK

NI humanists patron and former model Laura Lacole (33) was instrumental in getting the law changed in 2017 so that she and now husband, Eunan O’Kane, a retired professional footballer, could have a legally recognised humanist marriage ceremony in Northern Ireland without the need to have a separate civil marriage ceremony.

“We really wanted to make it happen so we went for it and threw ourselves at it. The stress of planning a wedding and an ongoing court case was emotionally exhausting,” she explains.

“We didn’t want to take away from religious people; we just wanted equality, the same as. We are humanists and wanted to have the wedding that was true to us, how we feel about each other, and the lives we share with each other.

“We wanted it legally recognised and to set the precedent for others.”

Laura is from a Protestant background and loyalist community in east Belfast but from her early teens decided religion was not for her.

“I grew up thinking Catholics were different to us. That didn’t really come from home. It was all around, and cultural more than anything.

“I believed in God until I was about 13 but then it just didn’t stack up to me. It didn’t make sense to me.

“I felt very isolated as a young woman in Northern Ireland. It was always ‘you are one thing or the other’ and it was a bit stifling.”

Before she co founded the now defunct Atheist NI, along with Boyd and others, Laura says she felt “totally alone” as none of her friends were atheists.

“The first thing I ever campaigned for was removing the Creationist display from the Giant’s Causeway visitor centre. During that campaign I found like-minded people who shared the same views, and we got more organised by setting up Atheist NI, so being a patron of NI Humanists flows from that.

“I have been a humanist for years, I just didn’t know that was the name for it.

“It explains how I live my life. I don’t subscribe to a god. I live by the ethos of treating people well, a fair society, critical thinking, rational thought and kindness.”

Laura says acknowledgement of the significant proportion of people who do not have a faith position is hugely important, and including their views more is vital.

“Catholic and Protestant are still a big factor in Northern Ireland and still represents a lot of people but it also doesn’t represent a lot of people who live here.

“We need to let them into the conversation, and a seat at the table.”

Laura says Northern Ireland is “much more diverse than people think”.

“It’s not the same place it used to be. The generation beneath me is even more open minded and non-religious. Even openly discussing this is significant. Northern Ireland really is becoming quite progressive.”

Comedian Tim McGarry is patron of NI Humanists

Comedian Tim McGarry (58) from north Belfast was brought up in a Catholic family but, like Laura, decided at around 13 years old, “this isn’t for me”.

Like many others he pretended to go to Mass for the sake of his late mother but “hung around with people who weren’t believers” and never particularly hid his atheism over the years.

However, after considering what impact being a non-believer might have on his career, Tim didn’t really speak about it publicly until he was in his 50s.

“I didn’t come out as an atheist until I met Boyd. Next thing I knew I was recruited,” he says.

Tim jokes that he was made a patron of NI Humanists “on the basis that I do free gigs for them”.

As a young man reading Betrand Russell’s essay Why I am Not a Christian was a significant moment for him.

“It has some great phrases about religions being constructed by men. And they are patriarchal, man-made.

“I don’t believe there is a big man up in the sky worrying about morality or who is controlling our lives in any shape or form.

“The world behaves exactly as it would if there weren’t any outside forces controlling it.

“The thing I like about being a humanist is kindness. Having respect for other human beings, respecting the planet and looking after each other. I don’t believe morality comes from an outside force.”

Tim at The Humanist UK Convention 2022 Belfast

Tim explains he didn’t meet a Protestant until he went to university and believes in a religious education curriculum that embraces all faiths and none.

“I am a passionate advocate of integrated education. Why would you segregate people based on religion? It is just farcical.

“And secularists are the best guarantors of religious freedom. I don’t think you should be imposing your beliefs on the rest of society.”

Tim thinks religion just “doesn’t have the hold it used to have”, and with regard to the Catholic Church he thinks a massive societal shift happened in the 1990s with the abuse scandals from which the Church “was genuinely undermined, collapsed and never really recovered”.

“Things have changed massively in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Society is becoming far more secular.

“Lots of people who say they are Catholic or Protestant don’t necessarily turn up on a Sunday. Cultural Catholicism and Protestantism are still very strong forces.”

Tim’s humanism is about tolerance, rational thinking, freedom of choice, kindness, and a fair, secular, inclusive society.

“I don’t believe in a god or that morality comes from divine books.

“Being a humanist means you embrace the one life you have for yourself and everybody around you.

“I want people to look after each other and value their humanity and enjoy the life they have rather than worrying about what is going to happen in an afterlife that isn’t going to happen.”

For more information visit humanists.uk/northern-ireland