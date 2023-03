'I hope you listen to Radio Three, Ma'am, it can be very good for your soul': Sean Rafferty

NI-born broadcaster Sean Rafferty (73) has homes in London and Donegal and presents BBC Radio Three’s In Tune. He tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker about finding out he was adopted, tough times at boarding school, how he struggled to find the right career, meeting the Queen, his Brexit fears for NI and the event he’s hosting to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in poetry and song.

In the studio: Sean Rafferty presenting his programme on Radio Three