'I know now I'm not a dirty little secret... we were all abused': Survivor of NI's mother and baby homes tells of the shadow cast over her life

More than 10,000 women endured the horror of Northern Ireland's mother and baby homes, but it is only in recent years that the extent of their suffering has started to come to light. One of the survivors tells Lisa Smyth of the shadow cast over her life and explains why she wants to see a full public inquiry

Harrowing: Marianvale mother and baby home in Newry where Adele spent some time as a teenager

Lisa Smyth Fri 16 Apr 2021 at 07:43