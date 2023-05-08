‘I learned from my dad that hard work and sacrifices can really pay off in end’

Lecturer Dr Elaine Farrell has really noticed the increase in bills

Dr Elaine Farrell, a history lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, is the co-creator of the Bad Bridget Project, which explores the lives of female emigrants who ended up on the wrong side of the law when they emigrated to the US and Canada during the 19th and early 20th century. Along with fellow historian Leanne McCormick, Dr Farrell wrote Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem And The Lives Of Irish Emigrant Women. They also co-host the Bad Bridget podcast.

What did you learn about money while growing up?

I definitely heard the phrase “money doesn’t grow on trees” a few too many times. I also learned that hard work and sacrifices can pay off: my dad worked in financial services and we moved a lot so he could advance his career. By the time I was nine I had lived in Mayo, Galway, Longford, America, and Sligo.

Have you been affected by the current spike in inflation?

I’d expected the bills to go up because I was spending more time at home due to being on maternity leave for nine months and because of the additional expenses that come with having a newborn. But the price of groceries and bills has been shocking and I’ve had to use more of my savings than I’d anticipated.

Did you make any changes to your lifestyle as a result of the energy crisis?

We switched providers a few months ago to benefit from a new customer discount. I also invested in a dehumidifier to reduce use of the tumble dryer, and I used the slow cooker far more this winter than in any other year.

What’s the best advice you ever got about money?

Make sure that your salary is paid into your own bank account rather than a joint account. Nobody needs to know how much I spend on skincare!

What’s the most expensive place you’ve ever visited?

Iceland. We went for three nights in 2015, driving from Keflavík to Hofn on the east coast. Eating out was so expensive but the scenery is utterly beautiful.

Have you ever seen anyone spend money in a way that shocked you?

I worked at Wehrly Bros Jewellers in Sligo while I was at university. The owner is incredibly generous and took us staff for a Christmas party every January. I was amazed at the money he would spend on drinks, dinner and presents for us. I’m wearing the gorgeous gold pendant that was my present one year.

What’s the most expensive item you’ve ever bought?

My house in Belfast, which I bought in 2018. It felt very strange to offer thousands of pounds for something I’d only viewed for a few minutes — I’ve spent more time deliberating over dresses that cost a tiny fraction of that.

Do you have a pension?

I do, but I’ve been involved in industrial action as part of my union (University and College Union) every year since 2018 to try to protect it. Cuts implemented in 2022 were based on a flawed valuation. This means that my projected pension has essentially halved even though both I and my employer are now contributing more. It’s been very frustrating but I hope that recent UCU strike action has brought some positive progress at last.

Do you use any of the digital banks?

No. As a historian of 19th century Ireland, I live a bit in the past!