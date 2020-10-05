'I lost my husband to the flu at 33... don't tell me it's not dangerous,' says Tyrone woman Lisa Colhoun
Lisa Colhoun opens up on pain of losing the love of her life and why she is so annoyed that people dismissed the dangers of influenza when talking about Covid
Gail Walker
The pandemic exacted a harrowing toll on Lisa Colhoun. It arrived just over two years after she had lost her young, super-fit husband Christopher to flu, and she was furious and aghast when people dismissed Covid-19 as similar to what took his life.