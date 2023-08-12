‘I pushed Disciple for any more detail, however small, on the whereabouts of Thomas Niedermayer’s body’

I can hardly believe that 53 years have elapsed since I arrived as a raw RUC probationary constable, fresh out of initial training at Tennent Street police station in north Belfast.

It was May 1970 and I was pleased at my posting as the station was responsible for policing the loyalist Shankill and republican Ardoyne. These areas featured regularly in news bulletins about the Troubles, and in my youthfulness, I was hungry for action and excitement.

During the next two years, many of my duties were quite mundane, such as spending a full eight hours’ turn of duty standing at one of the sectarian interfaces to give early warning of trouble. As I gained more experience, I began to be allocated duty in one of the local patrol cars with a fellow constable answering 999 calls and this satisfied the excitement I craved.

At times I got more than I bargained for as my colleague and I were the first officers at the scenes of 12 sectarian murders.

Some of these victims had been beaten to death while others had been cleanly shot. The hatred that lay deep within some people was unfathomable for us.

At that stage, our only duty was to preserve the scene awaiting the arrival of detectives from the CID. I envied their role as they could follow up these crimes and often bring the killers to justice.

Consequently, I vowed to apply for acceptance into the detective ranks as soon as I had completed my probationary period.

I was successful and in December 1972 I was appointed as a trainee detective and transferred to Springfield Road in republican west Belfast.

In the years that followed, I passed my sergeants and inspectors exams and was transferred to HQ Crime Squad, which had a province-wide remit. Promotions followed rapidly, and in 1979, when I was a detective inspector, the legendary head of the CID, detective chief superintendent Bill Mooney, asked me to return to Springfield Road on a temporary basis as they were short handed.

I relished the thought of getting back to my old stomping ground and soon immersed myself in the detective work I cherished by visiting scenes of crimes, making arrests and interviewing suspects. I had a particular interest in cultivating informants from the interviewees, some of whom I handed over to the Special Branch.

An RUC search for Thomas Niedermayer in 1978

However, there was one suspect that I worked hard on to engage his trust and perhaps turn him. I shall hereafter refer to him as ‘Disciple’. I had arrested him as one of the earlier interviewees named him and said he was of some importance within the IRA as he was used to travel to different battalion areas in Belfast carrying secret information.

I had him arrested and a few days of mental sparring began. He seemed to be living life on edge so to speak and I soon learned he lived on cigarettes and beer. He eventually agreed that he’d had enough of the IRA but only admitted that he was a member, which usually carried a sentence of around three years. He agreed to meet with me some days after his release.

I met him in due course and he kept his word by unburdening all of the information in his possession. The one crime I was particularly interested in was the kidnapping and disappearance of Thomas Niedermayer OBE, general manager of the Grundig factory in Dunmurry and honorary West German Consul to Northern Ireland.

He had been missing for seven years at that stage. Disciple said he knew little about the crime and he knew better to ask about it lest he was regarded as an informant resulting in him being passed onto Stakeknife for interrogation.

However, Disciple had picked up a few snippets of information as the OC of the Andersonstown IRA was his usual drinking partner. He had learned that the operation was the brainchild of Brian Keenan, a high-ranking member of the IRA and Niedermayer had been kidnapped to force the British Government to transfer the Price sisters from an English prison to one in NI, where they would benefit from political status.

I pushed Disciple for any more detail, however small, and he said that when his OC lost his inhibitions through drink, he had boasted that Niedermayer had been buried on a fly-tipping site at Colin Glen and had been placed face down so he could dig himself in deeper.

Disciple knew better than to push his OC for more information but laughed at the ‘joke’. He also found out that Keenan, who was on the run, had come to Belfast to oversee the operation and had stayed some nights with the adjutant of his battalion and for some reason a John Bradley, whom he regarded as a small-time IRA player had been brought into the operation.

Armed with this information, I reported to Bill Mooney at RUC HQ and he was excited at this development and agreed we should exploit it to its fullest.

We decided to hire a civil removal company to take away all of the rubbish at Colin Glen, and when we related our plan to the top tier of the NIO, they agreed to provide £50,000 to finance the operation.

Three of my CID colleagues and I were determined to be at the site under the guise of an environmental group. On the first day of the fourth week of rain, mud, rats, and irate motorists, we found Niedermayer’s remains. Some very interesting forensic science work then took place and we convicted two of the gang who had kidnapped and murdered him.

There is a desperately sad footnote to the case as the victim’s wife, two daughters and a son-in-law all committed suicide in the aftermath of the crime.