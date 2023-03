‘I recently asked a guy to come to church and he said, I don’t ask you to my workplace, don’t ask me to yours’

Canon Paul Whittaker is Church of Ireland rector of Leckpatrick and Dunnalong and chaplain to Glenavon FC and Fox Lodge Cricket Club, near Strabane. He is a canon of St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry

Alf McCreary Sat 30 Oct 2021 at 09:52