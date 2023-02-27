“I seldom have cash, unless I need it for something specific”

Marketing Consultant Sinead Doyle learnt the value of money at a young age, knowing she has to save to splurge

My mum used to say that money seemed to burn a hole in my pocket. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve definitely become a bit wiser, but I’m still fond of a splurge. I do save for bigger ticket items and experiences, like holidays and trips away. I could probably do with saving for a rainy day, or a pension. Getting the ‘sensible saving’ sorted is on the list for 2023.

Are you a spender or a saver?

How much is in your wallet?

I stopped using a wallet during the pandemic and have never gone back. I think there are a couple of pound coins and a £5 note in the zipped section of my bag.

Do you adhere to a budget?

I try to. My husband and I saved and paid for our wedding seven years ago - that was a real eye-opener in terms of budgeting. We saved £20,000 in under a year, so I know I can do it when I need to, though I definitely got a bit of budget fatigue after that very intimate relationship with a spreadsheet. Buying our first house followed two years later. We scraped together a 5% deposit and stomached higher repayments for two years to get onto the property ladder. I love interiors and we’ve put our stamp on the place, albeit on a shoestring budget. They say you’ll never have money when you have a house; I can attest to that!

Now, running my own business, budgeting income and expenses is a whole new ball game. My accountant tells me I’m a model client so far - let’s see how he feels in April.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I have a Tesco Clubcard on my phone. I also have a physical coffee loyalty card for The Dark Horse on Commercial Court. The quirky card has the torso of a horse and every time you get a coffee, you get a stamp that adds a leg – four stamps complete the horse, and your fifth coffee is free. It makes me laugh every time.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

Almost always card (actually Apple Pay 90% of the time). I seldom have cash, unless I need it for something specific.

Sinead Doyle with her Sara O'Neill scarf

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I recently saved around £100 by buying my new iPhone 14 directly from the Apple Store in Victoria Square. I had been trying to upgrade for a week via my mobile network provider before I stumbled on the option to trade in my old handset directly at the Apple Store, financing the new one with Apple and keeping a sim only plan with my phone provider.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

I got my first part time job aged 11, stacking shelves in the local petrol station and have worked ever since. My mum felt it was important that my brother and I had our own money and learned how to manage it. That early grounding definitely helped me understand the value of money and to try to live within my means.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

There have been a fair few chunky expenses in setting up my business, particularly as I’ve recently set up my first office in Belfast. They’ve all been rather sensible, essential accountant-approved purchases, ranging from my new MacBook Pro (£1899), desk and office chair from the lovely folks at Desks International (£580) to a rather nice green Alessi kettle (£100) to pick a few off the list.

In my personal life, I’m fairly prudent day-to-day, but I do like to invest in quality statement pieces of clothing that will stand the test of time. My wedding dress and embellished shawl aside (likely the most expensive pieces of clothing I’ll ever buy), I have a collection of Éadach by Sara O’Neill silk scarves (five and counting) that I wear all the time and know I will have forever. I also have a collection of kimonos and kimono style dresses by British brand, Donald Stanley, including a stunning floor length pink and yellow ombre sequin embellished number – it’s a real showstopper, just waiting for my next black tie do.

If money was no object, I’d buy...

A plot of land with a sea view, to build our forever home – my ultimate dream would be to design and build our own home a la Grand Designs – one day!

Sinead is founder of Belfast-based brand marketing and communications consultancy, SD Create. Find out more at www.SDCreate.co.uk