‘I spend more than a person should on takeaway coffees’

Suzie O’Neill of AYU Cosmetics on landing a great deal and the allure of building up points on loyalty cards

A bit of both. I do love to shop and will always treat myself when we have had something big happen in work, but I am very conscious also to always have a rainy day fund. Owning and running my own business, Ayu Cosmetics has taught me to manage my money well as you never know what is around the corner.

Howmuch is in your wallet?

Right now nothing, but I usually have a couple of euro, the kids are on holidays at the moment so they took what was in there earlier to go to the shop! I am more of a card person these days though.

Doyou adhere to a budget?

In Ayu we have budgets for every department and it works really well, I could do with implementing it more in my own life too — I spend more than a person should on daily take away coffees- I think I’d collapse if I added up what I spend on them in a year!

Doyou have (m)any loyalty cards?

I have a few. They are great for shops I am in regularly as you can build up points and rewards quite quickly! There is nothing more satisfying than giving in your card and being told you have built up enough points to get something for free!

Cashor card: what’s your preference?

Card always, although sometimes I think I would be better off with cash as when you are tapping all the time you sometimes lose track of how much you have actually spent. I always give my kids cash going into the shop rather than my card so they can physically see the transaction and are aware of how much things cost.

What’sthe best deal you’ve ever gotten?

When I moved Ayu from my home to our first office I got a really great deal on a lovely space locally to me, it wasn’t in the fanciest of places but I got it for only €350 a month and it was absolutely ideal for what we needed back then. If only our current spaces were as affordable!!

What’sthe most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

I used to live on my credit card, I would be shopping away without a care in the world and even financed my first business, a beauty salon with it.

When I started going out with Alan, my now husband, he couldn’t understand how I was living like that, with no rainy day fund or cushion for emergencies — so made me cut them all up! It was the best thing I ever did as now I only spend what I have and always make sure to have an emergency fund.

What’sthe most expensive thing you’ve bought?

My house. Our builders went bankrupt while building our house and we had prepaid them as it was a timber frame so was built in a factory and then transported to us.

We were really lucky that it was water tight when it happened but it has taken us 11 years to do all the things we wanted to back then as we lost an absolute fortune and so have just done little jobs year on year when we could afford it, to get to where it is now. I don’t know that anyone is ever finished with their house, but I am really happy with it as it is. It’s not perfect but it is our home.

Ifmoney was no object, I’d buy…

A house by the beach in Dunmore East where I could escape whenever I wanted! I love it down there, it is so peaceful and when I am there I always feel like I’m in this lovely stress free bubble. Life is so busy and I rarely switch off but when I am there I just go into automatic chill mode! It is bliss!

For more information on Ayu see ayu.ie