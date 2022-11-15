‘I spent €80k on cocaine and it almost killed me, but I want people to know there is a way out’
Recovering cocaine addict David Gorman (30) from Dublin has a harrowing story, but now he has been sober for a year and a half he is ready to tell it
Katie Byrne
‘I didn’t start drinking until I was about 18. I was a bit late to the party because I loved football, and pubs never really appealed to me. It was only when I got a bit older and realised I wasn’t going to go professional that I stopped taking football as seriously and started drinking more.