I stopped using antidepressants after 12 years — and went back on them again
Is weaning off antidepressants correct for everyone, and how do you know if you still need them? Suzanne Harrington finds that there is no one-size-fits-all answer
Independent.ie
Picture this — floating lazily on a canal boat in Amsterdam on a beautiful summer day with my teenage children, on our way to the Van Gogh museum. We’d been cycling around the Vondelpark in the sun, and would later see a Banksy exhibition. A perfect day. Except I was pulsing with anxiety, and trying to hide it from my kids.