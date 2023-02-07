I stopped using antidepressants after 12 years — and went back on them again

Is weaning off antidepressants correct for everyone, and how do you know if you still need them? Suzanne Harrington finds that there is no one-size-fits-all answer

Suzanne Harrington believes we need to start talking about mental health more openly.

Suzanne Harrington Independent.ie Tue 7 Feb 2023 at 07:00