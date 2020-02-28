'I thought I'd just a bad hangover, but it turned out I had a rare cancer'

To mark Rare Disease Day, Amber Scott (21), from Ballymena, tells Claire Williamson how surgery to remove a burst appendix led to a frightening health diagnosis - and helped to save her life

When Amber Scott woke up feeling awful after a night out with friends, she blamed her symptoms on a hangover.

However, she was suffering from a rare form of cancer.

And if her appendix had not burst, the potentially deadly tumour may not have been discovered in time to save her.

The 21-year-old civil servant from Ballymena is marking Rare Disease Day today by talking publicly about her story for the first time to alert others to be vigilant and to thank those who helped her through her health battle.

The drama unfolded last year after Amber had celebrated St Patrick's Day with friends in Belfast. The following morning she was vomiting and had a fever. Initially she and her mum thought she had just partied a little too hard, but when she was feeling much worse a couple of days later, Amber knew something wasn't right.

She says: "It was the day after St Patrick's Day and I had been drinking, and my mum said 'you're just hungover, you'll be fine, don't worry about it'. But two days later, I physically couldn't move and my side was killing me."

Increasingly worried, Amber, then just 20, went to hospital where doctors told her she was suffering from a burst appendix and that they would have to operate to remove it.

She was allowed home shortly afterwards, but then was called back to hospital. Amber thought it was for a routine check-up to make sure her scars were healing properly, but instead she was given the shock cancer diagnosis.

She had neuroendocrine cancer. When doctors examined her removed appendix, they discovered a tumour that could have been growing there for up to 10 years.

A rare cancer, it is usually only discovered when it is terminal (stage four) or in elderly people once they pass away.

Luckily for Amber, it was stage two so had been caught in time. And since then, she has had more surgery to remove the rest of the tumour from her bowel.

Reflecting on the ordeal, she says she was so shocked she could barely take in a word of what the consultant was telling her.

"At the time it was going in one ear and out the other because they are giving you a lot of information all at once.

"The doctor was saying, 'this is what we think it is, this is how far along we think it is, this is what we are going to do', and drawing me pictures and I just completely froze. I wasn't even crying or anything, it was just going straight over my head."

Amber says that it wasn't until she was going for surgery to get the remaining tumour removed that the magnitude of what was happening began to really hit her.

Looking back, she believes she had some symptoms over the past couple of years.

She had complained of nausea and stomach pain and had sought the advice of doctors, but they thought she may have been suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

"For the past two or three years I had been up and down to hospitals and to the doctors," she recalls. "I didn't feel well and was constantly feeling sick or getting really bad nausea.

"They would say it was IBS or a urinary tract infection. They also told me that I wasn't eating properly.

"But the doctors who treated me for the tumour told me it was a slow-growing one that could have been there for five or 10 years. It has little or no symptoms so I'd describe what I was getting as more like flare-ups, when once or twice a year I would have had really bad IBS symptoms"

Now she feels relieved that her cancer was treatable, has had the operation and is on the road to recovery.

She adds: "I'm very lucky to only have gone through the surgery. For the most part the symptoms have gone so I am as normal as you can be."

Rare Disease Day aims to raise awareness among the public and decision-makers about unusual and less publicised diseases, and their impact on patients' lives.

Throughout Amber's experience with cancer, she is grateful for the support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, which provided an outreach nurse, gave her information on her diagnosis, set her up with peer support groups and was always contactable by mobile to help her understand and come to terms with her diagnosis.

Amber says a crucial part of understanding the health crisis that engulfed her was being able to talk to other young people who had been through similar experiences and could empathise with what she was dealing with.

This included going away for weekends where they could spend time talking about the physical and emotional aspects of battling a serious illness.

Amber says: "I met a girl who had the exact same diagnosis as I did and I definitely think speaking to her and others helped because we found it so easy to relate to each other's stories. I cannot sing the praises of the Teenage Cancer Trust enough."

Another person pivotal to Amber's recovery was her designated cancer nurse.

She explains: "My cancer nurse is based in the Antrim Area Hospital and from the moment I was given my diagnosis she was there for us. I remember how she took us into a room and said 'this is what we can do for you'.

"She is an angel. She is always there on standby and you can send her a text at any time or she will check in on you. And she will always keep me informed about events that are coming up."

Crucially, she is still there for Amber.

"It's not like as soon as you are over with the treatment, they say see you later. I could text her right now and I'd get a response in about five or 10 minutes."

Amber says among the key advice she was given was not to Google any of her symptoms and to always check in with her nurse if in any doubt.

She says: "That's the one thing they said to me - 'Do not Google it. If you have any queries or questions text us and we'll help you through it.'"

Amber is urging anyone who has symptoms to seek medical advice and to be persistent if they feel something isn't right.

"I know if my appendix hadn't burst I wouldn't have known about the tumour. It's really important to keep pushing if you feel your symptoms need to be further investigated."

Amber never expected to be told she had cancer and certainly not at such a young age. But she hopes that by sharing her experience someone else might recognise a symptom sooner or feel empowered to go to the doctor.

She says: "I was only 20 when it happened to me.

"The last thing I would have thought is, 'oh it's cancer'. Especially since I'm quite a healthy, active person. I don't smoke, I would go to the gym, so you wouldn't ever think you could be seriously ill and not know."

Thankfully Amber is now feeling stronger every day but she says she could only smile when one of her friends recently asked her if she had any plans to celebrate St Patrick's Day in a few weeks' time. Recalling what ensued last year, she jokes wryly: "I think I'm going to sit this one out thanks."

For more information visit www.rarediseaseday.org or www.teenagecancertrust.org