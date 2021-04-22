'I wanted the world to know what an amazing man had been lost', says Zoe Holohan
Zoe Holohan says she is forever transformed after the horrific wildfires that claimed the life of her husband and left her scarred for life and with lifelong health problems.
Linda Stewart
Three years on from the horrific events of their honeymoon in a Greek villa, Zoe has written a searingly honest book about the love of her life, Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, the devastating blaze that killed almost 100 people and the tortuous agony of her physical and mental recovery.