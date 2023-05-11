‘I was homeless... but there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so don’t be afraid to ask for help’

A conference in Belfast tomorrow will explore the impact of homelessness, and hears from those who lived through it, writes Áine Toner

The most recent Northern Ireland Homelessness Bulletin for July to December 2022 says that close to 4,000 households are living in temporary accommodation. Moreover, there are 7,478 presenting as homeless — households undergoing homelessness assessment by the Housing Executive.

More needs to be done and some organisations are doing what they can to ensure all voices are being heard.

Speakers, workshops and presentations at the Vicious Circle conference in Belfast tomorrow will highlight the efforts of the Make the Right Moves project, which is funded by the Oak Foundation with Community Foundation Northern Ireland and designed and delivered by social enterprise The Hummingbird Project NI.

Its aim is to harness the power of the lived experience of individuals who have been through homelessness, together with the professionals who deliver the social housing programme on the ground.

“We had a group of clients who all had experienced homelessness,” explains Hummingbird Project CEO Leigh Carey.

“Even though that wasn’t our main focus, we are a mental health organisation, so many of these people had experienced trauma and homelessness and trauma leading up to it and moving through it. So we thought we have an opportunity with people that we know, to be able to elevate their voice.

“We can spend time listening to their story of their journey through homelessness, but what we actually want to do is get them together and say, what would have made a difference? What in your opinion are the things that could have helped you to not suffer the traumas you experienced, not become homeless in the first place, make it easier for you to be in that process.”

The organisation also invited Clanmil Housing, one of its partners, to reflect the experiences of the service provider to understand how to reform structures and support clients better.

“The aim of the event is to bring together the work that has been done by the lived experience users discussing their stories and what might have helped the service provider to say yes, we recognise that this these are issues and this needs to be addressed,” says Ms Carey.

“We will be sitting down with the different kinds of themes or problems that we’ve talked about and try to workshop them.

“Some of them are very simple fixes around better communication, different organisations working together. It’s not massive, it’s not huge investment, it’s just working better with the tools already in place.”

Hummingbird Project CEO Leigh Carey

Jordan Blair, whose story will be highlighted, understands only too well what the conference will discuss.

The 27-year-old first experienced homelessness aged six when he and his mum had to travel to England due to relationship issues.

He recalls: “I can remember the bedsit that we were lying in; it was a one-bedroom bedsit that had a bunk-bed in it. Remembering those experiences was very crazy.”

On returning to Northern Ireland, Mr Blair became a young carer for his mum, who has grand mal epilepsy and suffers seizures.

“She tried to take herself away from me when she took a seizure, whereas I tried to follow her given that I was equipped with the tools to help me,” says Mr Blair, who received support from Woman’s Aid.

“I didn’t think I was different in any way, I thought I was just getting through life like everyone else was. I thought it was an everyday battle that everyone else would have had. But now that I grew up and look over it, that’s definitely not the same.”

Jordan at his two-bedroom home

He was later placed in his grandmother’s care, but she passed away a few months later. At this point he was moved into a series of hostels, as well as couch surfing.

“I hit a bad position with drugs, I hit a very dark path,” he explains. “I had friends telling me that it wasn’t the way that I should have went and the way I should be, that I really should be stronger.”

Having been unable to complete his education, Mr Blair trained as a mechanic, focusing on embracing the very career he had wanted to do.

He was introduced to the Hummingbird Project in 2019, which proved to be a turning point, and was assigned a mental health worker who was able to help him look at life differently. He also participated in the charity’s Into Tomorrow programme.

“The project is done by lived experience. So I know that these people weren’t just talking to me from a textbook or from an education point of view,” he says.

“They have lived this and they have learned a lot from it; it felt like they were the best-equipped people to help me.”

Jordan Blair at the Welcome Centre on Townsend Street where he used to attend

Mr Blair has completed levels one and two in mental health education and hopes to attend university in September. His aim is to become a mental health, suicide awareness and prevention worker.

Now living in a two-bedroom home, he says: “Now I feel like there’s no limit to where I can go and what I can do.

“It really feels like my own. My nanny’s was my safe space before; it was my rock that I could go to and everything would be fine. Now I can come home and can lock my door and I’m back into a safe environment, my own space.

“It’s such a cliched thing to say, but coming from a person that has lived a very adverse life, a very challenging life, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and not to be afraid to ask for that help. Because without asking for that help, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

Mr Blair adds that he feels more fulfilled and much better off, and while no one can take his background away, he is well equipped to help others experiencing homelessness and/or mental health concerns.

“I can fix my car outside the house all day long. I have my mechanics level two for that. I actually need to get qualified differently to help someone’s life. So instead of fixing a car, I would rather fix someone’s life. I see that as more fulfilling.”

​Vicious Circle — Perspectives from Lived Experience of Homelessness in NI takes place tomorrow at PriceWaterhouseCoopers Belfast. For more information or to book a free ticket, see Eventbrite