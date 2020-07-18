'I was scared witless but the op helped me go from 24 stones to 14': Dame Jenni Murray on her battle with obesity
BBC Woman's Hour presenter Dame Jenni Murray talks to Hannah Stephenson about her battle with obesity and the irreversible surgery she chose to shed 10 stone
For much of her adult life, Dame Jenni Murray, longtime presenter of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, has been overweight, even obese. She has been called a 'fat cow' in the street many times, or taunted with cries of, 'Eh, love, who ate all the pies?'