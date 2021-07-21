I was vegetarian … now everything is part of the food chain: Meet Downpatrick family opening home for Virtual Farm Weekend

Virtual Farm Weekend aims to connect the public with rural working folk. Aine Toner talks to one family putting sustainability and animal welfare at heart of its agriculture

Organic life: Left, Carrie-Anne Mooney and her husband Lee on Hollow Farm with the pigs. Credit: Peter Morrison

Aine Toner Wed 21 Jul 2021 at 22:45