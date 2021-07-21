I was vegetarian … now everything is part of the food chain: Meet Downpatrick family opening home for Virtual Farm Weekend
Virtual Farm Weekend aims to connect the public with rural working folk. Aine Toner talks to one family putting sustainability and animal welfare at heart of its agriculture
Aine Toner
Hollow Farm in Downpatrick, owned and run by Carrie-Anne and Lee Mooney and their young sons Tobias and Jacob, was established in 2016 when the couple bought the property to create a more sustainable form of agriculture.