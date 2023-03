'I will fight to do what I think is right until I'm a complete pain' - Hastings Hotels' Julie Hastings

Hastings Hotels Marketing Director Julie Hastings (60) tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker how her son couldn't wait any longer to get married during the pandemic, about her late father's words of wisdom and a very famous friend

Insight: Julie Hastings grew up knowing about hotels

Gail Walke Sat 20 Mar 2021 at 08:49