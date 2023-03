Co Antrim pastor issues appeal for parents not to be fooled by the 'innocence' of Halloween

Changes: Pastor Alistair Pugh is now a minister in Halifax, England. He was a Satanist before finding God

Alistair Pugh was a young man with a troubled family background who found himself lured on a dark journey into the occult - and says he became so evil he was even poised to carry out a murder.