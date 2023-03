‘I would never let it be only my dad or husband speaking for me’: The brides taking back the wedding mic

With the father, groom and best man speech line-up now a thing of the past, brides and same-sex couples are taking control of who says ‘a few words’ on their big day

Inspired by writing a speech at her own wedding, Heidi Ellert-McDermott helps couples with theirs

Azmia Riaz Independent.ie Today at 11:40