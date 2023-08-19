‘I write visually, like there’s a camera on my shoulder’

Author David Fennell writes how metropolitan living influences crime writing

I have an affinity with city life. I’m more comfortable surrounded by concrete and bricks, than I am with nature’s green pastures, golden beaches, and floral forests. Don’t get me wrong; I can appreciate and enjoy the natural world as much as the next person, but I’m always glad to wave farewell and return to the familiarity of my own concrete jungle. It’s in my blood. I grew up in a city, albeit one that seemed permanently on fire.

As a writer it was a no brainer for me to set my books in a metropolis. So much is happening to so many people, and it ain’t all good. Cities provide an embarrassment of riches for the crime fiction author. In The Long Goodbye, Chandler’s hard-drinking, tough Private Eye, Marlow pours himself a stiff one, stands at his living room window looking out at LA, the “angry city” and ruminates: “Twenty-four hours a day somebody is running, somebody else is trying to catch him. Out there in the night of a thousand crimes, people were dying, being maimed, cut by flying glass, crushed against steering wheels or under heavy tires.” This resonated with me on so many levels. Particularly as I grew up on the streets of Belfast, like Chandler’s LA, an angry and fraught city, but with more rain, snow, sleet, clouds, you name it. Anything but sunshine.

David sets his books in central London

Like every other kid of my generation raised in Belfast during the seventies, we burned our energy tearing through city streets dodging patrols of British soldiers brandishing pistols and rifles poised and ready for a showdown. It wasn’t unusual for one of these wet behind the ears military scamps to raise his weapon, point it at one or more of us grubby urchins, and pretend to shoot, just for laughs. Before I reached twelve, I had found myself staring up at the barrel of a rifle twice. I mentioned the city is in my blood, but to be more accurate, a “city on fire” is a better descriptor.

I’ve written five novels. Three of which are a dark crime series set in and around Central London. Beginning with The Art of Death, the sequel See No Evil and the upcoming The Silent Man, my books follow Met Detective Inspector, Grace Archer, an ex-NCA Investigator living with, but managing, PTSD and a crippling claustrophobia. By her side, is DS Harry Quinn, a no-nonsense Belfast man with a flair for gallows humour. Note: he is from Belfast, after all.

I write visually, like there’s a camera on my shoulder, and want to give readers a sense of place with my own spin on it. For example, the London in my stories could be likened to Batman’s Gotham. Yes, it’s dark and brooding but the capital also has two millennia of history combining Roman, Medieval, Tudor, Georgian, Edwardian, Victorian and modern architectures. These rich settings create an atmosphere and when necessary, a claustrophobia that increases tension. With that in mind I prefer to write about real locations with a particular visual impact. In The Art of Death, the killer breaks into the Steel’s Lane Health Centre, an abandoned and creepy maternity hospital in Shadwell where the victim has temporarily set up home. It’s here he chases and captures her. In See No Evil, the imposing gothic Ladywell Playtower in Lewisham, the former Ladywell Baths procured in 1884 by the vicar of the adjacent St Mary's Church to help with the hygiene of the lower classes, becomes the home to a present-day sinister cult.

The backdrop aside, without doubt, crime rates are higher in cities compared to rural or suburban areas. Urban environments, like London and Brighton where I divide my time, contain organized crime, gang violence, and white-collar crimes. Each of my novels focuses on the hunt for a serial killer. Yet there’s more to them than that. Detectives Archer and Quinn, also struggle to manage gangland crime and turf wars involving drug and weapon imports, drug dealing and county lines. One important thread features a particular boss with an axe to grind against Archer, who is a constant thorn in his side. It may not surprise anyone that gangland stories are all based on reality. Which city does not have a drugs problem?

The Silent Man by David Fennell

Metropolises are also melting pots of different races, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Social issues including poverty, inequality, racism, and corruption. These real-life issues are woven into the narrative and create a more intricate and realistic portrayal of city crime. Excluding poverty, I’d argue that the Metropolitan Police, as a single entity, encompasses these traits. It’s track record on racism, misogyny, homophobia, and corruption just seems to go from bad to worse. My books don’t shy away from these topics. Not only do Archer and Quinn deal with serial murderers and gangland criminality. They also battle with all the bad stuff the Metropolitan Police force has to offer.

Despite the bustle of crammed cities like London, the killers and other criminals in my fiction walk the streets in complete anonymity, blending into their environment like chameleons. This may sound absurd, but the reality is murderers, psychos, sociopaths, drug dealers, whatever the bracket, they look just like you and me. Monsters walk amongst us, and we’re often unaware. If that doesn’t unsettle you, I don’t know what will.

My upcoming novel, The Silent Man, the third in the Archer and Quinn series, continues in a similar vein. Yet this is a story of grief, loss and the impact crime has to mental health. These themes are wrapped up in a fast-paced thriller with our detectives hunting for a dangerous killer who murders parents and leaves their sleeping children alive. To catch the killer, Archer must stay alive long enough in the face of a gangland hit against her, and her beloved grandfather.

David Fennell will be appearing at Capital Crime 2023 in the Leonardo Hotel, St Pauls, London, August 31 to September 2, discussing crime in the city and launching his new book, The Silent Man (publishing August 31). Tickets are available now.