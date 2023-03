'I'll say this much about the Belfast fans; they're hard to top', says JLS star Aston Merrygold

Filming in Belfast this time is a very different experience for singer and actor Aston Merrygold, as he tells Maureen Coleman

Aston Merrygold, who's mum Siobhan is from Belfast.

Maureen Coleman Sat 13 Mar 2021 at 09:00